Red Sox’s Mookie Betts Quite Familiar With Torching Royals Pitching

There aren’t many pitchers who have figured out how to shut down Mookie Betts, but Kansas City Royals pitchers tend to have extra trouble.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Royals, the Boston Red Sox right fielder was hitting .353 with five home runs, five doubles, 15 RBI and 16 runs scored against Kansas City in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images