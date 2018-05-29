Red Sox’s Rick Porcello Looking To Rediscover Dominant Form Vs. Blue Jays

Rick Porcello was absolutely brilliant during his first six starts of the season for the Boston Red Sox.

The 2016 American League Cy Young Award winner went 4-0 with a 2.23 ERA during March and April, but May hasn’t been as kind to Porcello. The Red Sox right-hander is 2-2 with a 6.00 ERA in five starts this month and he’ll look to buck that trend Tuesday when Boston hosts the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

So what has gone wrong with Porcello during his last five starts?

