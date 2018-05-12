Red Sox’s Tyler Thornburg Sheds Light On His Injury Rehab Process

Tyler Thornburg isn’t going to pull punches: the road to recovery has been “awful.”

The hard-throwing right-hander has yet to appear in a regular-season game for Red Sox since being traded to Boston in the offseason leading up to the 2017 campaign. After starting the 2017 season on the disabled list, Thornburg was shut down for the year after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome, which required shoulder surgery.

Prior to Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Thornburg caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin to discuss his journey and the “light at the end of the tunnel” that has helped him get through it.

To hear from Thornburg, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports