Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts, Blake Swihart Discuss Return Of Dustin Pedroia

Dustin Pedroia will make his season debut Saturday afternoon after undergoing offseason knee surgery.

The Boston Red Sox second baseman was activated Friday and will start at second base, batting sixth in Saturday’s matchup against the Atlanta Braves at Fenway Park.

Teammates Xander Bogaerts and Blake Swihart talked about what Pedroia brings to the locker room and how his return will impact the clubhouse.

To hear what Bogaerts and Swihart had to say, check out the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images