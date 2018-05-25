Richie Incognito Believed Government Officials Were Tracking, Recording Him

Photo via Mitch Stringer/USA TODAY Sports Images

More details have emerged after an altercation at a Florida gym ended with Richie Incognito being involuntarily held for a psychiatric evaluation.

According to the Boca Raton incident report, obtained by ESPN, the former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman “believed ordinary citizens were government officials that were tracking and recording him.”

Police were called to the Lifetime Fitness Center after Incognito allegedly threw tennis balls at employees and other gym members. The 34-year-old also threw weights into the pool as well as at a member who’s leg he “skimmed with a weighted sled,” per ESPN.

The incident report states Incognito’s hands were shaking due to an over-the-counter supplement he admitted to taking called Shroom Tech. After officers informed him the behavior he was showing could pose as a threat to himself or others, Incognito asked a nearby gym-goer to call the FBI.

The 6’3″, 230-pounder was not arrested and officers did not believe he had the intentions to hurt anyone, but “without care or treatment, there was a substantial likelihood Incognito would cause serious bodily harm to himself or others as evidenced by recent behavior,” per the incident report.

The recently-retired lineman was taken into custody and placed under an involuntary psychiatric evaluation under Florida’s Baker Act — which allows a person to be involuntarily committed if they’re seen as a danger to themselves or others around them.