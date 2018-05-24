Rick Porcello Discusses Challenges Facing Rays Lineup Thursday Night

Rick Porcello is off to a stellar start this season.

The right-handed pitcher is 6-1 on the season with a 3.39 ERA in 10 starts. He’s particularly had success against the Tampa Bay Rays — the team he will face Thursday night.

Porcello is 2-0 against the Rays in 2018 while posting a 3.10 ERA through 20 1/3 innings pitched.

He caught up with NESN’s Guerin Austin before Thursday’s game to talk about some of the challenges his opponent presents to him on the bump.

