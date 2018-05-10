Rick Porcello Gives Blunt Self-Assessment After Rough Outing Vs. Yankees

“I wasn’t good.”

That’s what Rick Porcello had to say after his outing Wednesday against the New York Yankees. The Boston Red Sox starter labored over 5 1/3 innings, in which he allowed five runs on eight hits with three walks.

The right-hander didn’t factor into the decision, however, as Boston’s bullpen squandered an impressive comeback in New York’s 9-6 victory.

To hear Porcello shed light on what went wrong in his start, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.