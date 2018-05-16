Rival Executive Sums Up Celtics In Way C’s Fans Will Absolutely Love

How on Earth have the Boston Celtics found themselves holding a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals?
With their convincing win over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Tuesday, the Celtics now are knocking on the door of the NBA Finals. And after the game, a “rival front office guy” told CelticsBlog’s Keith Smith precisely how the undermanned C’s have made it so far without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward.
And, well, let’s just say Green Teamers will love his explanation:
If you ask us, that’s a far more interesting way to describe Brad Stevens than “basketball genius.”
Of course, the Celtics will look like anything but “killers” if they somehow fail to close out the Cavs.
