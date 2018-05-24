Rob Gronkowski Now Eligible For New Patriots Contract After One-Year Wait

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

We’ve officially reached the one-year anniversary of Rob Gronkowski’s most recent contract restructuring, meaning the New England Patriots tight end now is eligible for another.

Gronkowski, who reworked his contract on May 24 of last year to add various incentives for the 2017 season, has been working with the Patriots on a new deal, according to multiple reports this offseason. Gronkowski’s current contract includes a max earning potential of $9 million for 2018 ($8 million in salary, $1 million in bonuses), down from the $10.2 million he earned last season.

Since NFL rules prohibit players from restructuring twice in the same year, Thursday is the first day any new changes to Gronkowski’s contract can become official.

Gronkowski and the Patriots “have made strides toward a new contract, to the point where it’s now likely Gronk will play the 2018 season under new terms,” Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported Wednesday night, citing a source.

“It wasn’t disclosed if Gronkowski will sign an extension or simply earn a raise, either incentive-based or of a more straightforward nature,” Howe added. “But since Gronk informed Bill Belichick last month of his decision to play this fall, the Gronkowski camp and the Patriots have worked toward a contract resolution. The tenor of those discussions has been positive.”

Howe’s source also didn’t specify whether the sides would reach an agreement Thursday or needed more time to negotiate.

Gronkowski, a first-team All-Pro last season, has yet to attend a voluntary Patriots workout or practice this offseason and skipped the first two days of organized team activities. Quarterback Tom Brady has been a no-show, as well.