Rob Gronkowski To Appear On ‘Shark Week’ In ‘Monster Tag’ Episode

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Rob Gronkowski will do his best to help sharks survive and thrive.

The New England Patriots tight end will feature on the “Monster Tag” episode of “Shark Week” 2018, Discovery Channel announced Thursday in a press release. Gronkowski, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn will join top marine biologists in their efforts to boost the number of sharks in the ocean.

“Shark populations are in trouble worldwide, but a daring collection of dedicated shark researchers are using the latest satellite technology to try and save them,” Discovery Channel said in the release. “If researchers can use satellite wildlife tags to figure out where sharks feed, mate, and birth their pups, the information will be critical to conserving the species.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and WWE star Ronda Rousey are among other famous figures from the sports world who will appear on “Shark Week” 2018.

“Shark Week” will run between July 22 and 29. This year is the 30th anniversary of the popular programming block.