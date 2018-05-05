Rob Manfred Reveals Two Possible Locations For MLB Expansion Franchise

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Major League Baseball wants to expand, that much we know.

The question, of course, is where could MLB’s potential 32nd team call home?

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred joined the FOX Sports San Diego telecast of Friday’s Los Angeles Dodgers-San Diego Padres game, which was played in Monterrey, Mexico. And during his appearance, Manfred confirmed the league’s hopes for expansion, which possibly could result in another team in Canada, or even one in Mexico.

Check out this tweet from MLB Network’s Jon Morosi:

Rob Manfred said on @FOXSportsSD telecast that @MLB “would like to get to 32” teams, citing benefits to scheduling and playoff format. When asked about Montreal and Mexico, he said both are possible expansion locations. @MLBNetwork @LasMayores — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) May 5, 2018

A return to Montreal wouldn’t be groundbreaking, as the Montreal Expos (now Washington Nationals) played in “The City of Saints” from 1969 to 2004. Putting a Major League team in Mexico, however, certainly would be fascinating.

As for Friday’s game, it resulted in the Dodgers casually pulling off a combined no-hitter of the Padres.