Robert Kraft Reportedly Has Direct Phone Access To President Donald Trump

Photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

Robert Kraft apparently has special access to the president.

Kraft’s friendship with Donald Trump has been well publicized, but Olivia Nuzzi’s piece published this week in New York Magazine revealed the New England Patriots owner is one of just a few dozen friends and family members outside the administration who may contact the president through his direct line.

Here’s what Nuzzi wrote:

All White House phone numbers begin with the same six digits: 202-456. Hannity calls the White House switchboard, a number listed publicly, and reaches an operator. The operator refers to a list of cleared callers, a few dozen friends and family members outside the administration who may contact President Donald Trump through this official channel — among them his adult sons, Eric and Don Jr.; private-equity billionaire Stephen Schwarzman; media billionaire Rupert Murdoch; real-estate billionaire Tom Barrack; Patriots owner and also-billionaire Robert Kraft; and Hannity.

Nuzzi’s story explores the relationship between Trump and Sean Hannity, who reportedly calls the POTUS after 10 o’clock most weeknights. The whole thing is worth a read — if you’re into that sort of thing — but the nugget regarding Kraft is rather interesting given the very few people with such access.