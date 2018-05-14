Robert Parish Believes Celtics’ Brad Stevens Getting ‘Too Much Praise’

Photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

Has the Brad Stevens hype gone too far?

Sure, the Boston Celtics head coach has led his undermanned team to a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals against the best player in the universe, but is he really all that? Celtics legend Robert Parish, for one, apparently believes everyone needs to simmer down with their praise for the 41-year-old basketball guru.

In an appearance Monday on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Parish showed Stevens some love, but also said the Celtics coach still has one glaring hole on his resume.

“I think he’s getting a little too much praise, but I like what he’s doing,” Parish said. “They’re giving him all the love like he’s won three or four championships. Come on now, win something first.

” … Granted, don’t get me wrong, he’s a solid coach. I give him that. But with the love he’s getting from the media, you’d think the Celtics have won two or three championships. You would think.”

Brad Stevens has the injured #Celtics with a 1-0 in the ECF, but is he getting too much credit? Celtics HOFer Robert Parish says yes. pic.twitter.com/l72wIiixGy — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 14, 2018

So, does “The Chief” have a point?

He’s not the first person to suggest the Stevens hype has gotten out of control. An anonymous NBA coach recently expressed a similar sentiment, and Stevens himself often attempts to deflect the praise, which he says is “silly” and makes him “uncomfortable.”

But, if you ask us, what Stevens has done with the Celtics this season is nothing short of remarkable.