Rockets Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Houston Rockets are on game away from an appearance in the Western Conference final.

Leading their second-round NBA playoff series against the Utah Jazz three games to one, the Rockets have a chance to close out the series Tuesday night at Toyota Center.

Houston soundly has beaten the Jazz each game, with the exception of Game 2, which the Jazz claimed in the Lone Star State.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Jazz 5 online:

When: Tuesday, May 8 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchTNT