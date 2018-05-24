Rockets Vs. Warriors NBA Odds: Betting Spread, Moneyline For Game 5

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics took a 3-2 series lead in the Eastern Conference finals by protecting homecourt with a Game 5 win, and the Houston Rockets will try to do the same Thursday night when they host Game 5 of the Western Conference finals at the Toyota Center.

The Rockets held the Warriors to just 12 points in the fourth quarter of Game 4 and earned a road victory to tie the series at two games apiece.

The Warriors were without forward Andre Iguodala in Game 4 due to an injury. Iguodala and Klay Thompson both are questionable with injuries for Game 5, which could alter the betting lines if either one doesn’t play.

Here’s the betting information to know for Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5, courtesy of OddsShark.

Spread: Warriors -1

Moneyline: Rockets -105, Warriors -115

Total: 219.5