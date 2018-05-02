Roma Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: Watch Champions League Semifinal Online

Photo via LiverpoolFC.com

The Reds are on the cusp of boldly going where no one thought they could go.

Liverpool will face AS Roma on Wednesday at Stadio Olimpico in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal series. The Reds take a 5-2 lead into the contest and can advance with a win, draw or loss by fewer than three goals. After reaching the semifinals on a historic comeback against FC Barcelona, Roma will try to recreate its home magic in this round.

Injuries have ruled Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and Joe Gomez out of Liverpool’s lineup. Adam Lallana has returned to the squad from injury but is unlikely to play. The Reds must rely on the usual suspects — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Co. — who have fired the team to 44 Champions League goals, one short of the single-season record in European soccer’s elite competition, which Barcelona set in 1999-2000.

Roma will be without Diego Perotti and Kevin Strootman due to ankle and rib injuries, respectively.

FOX Sports 1 will air an English-language broadcast of Roma vs. Liverpool. ESPN Deportes will broadcast the game to U.S. viewers in Spanish. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Wednesday, May 2, at 2:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV, FOX Sports GO