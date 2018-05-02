Soccer

Roma Vs. Liverpool: Reds Score Bizarre Own Goal Off James Milner’s Face

by on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 3:23PM
Liverpool midfielder James Milner

Photo via Twitter/@FOXSoccer

James Milner is the king of UEFA Champions League assists, but surely this isn’t what he had in mind.

The Liverpool FC midfielder scored a comical own goal for AS Roma Wednesday in his team’s Champions League semifinal game. The Reds were leading 1-0 when defender Dejan Lovren booted his attempted clearance off Milner’s face into their own goal.

Milner has set a Champions League record with nine assists this season. He won’t be credited with another after the own goal, but the internet is having a little fun with it anyway.

Milner’s goal represented a ray of hope for Roma, but Liverpool regained the lead just nine minutes later on Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal.

The Reds lead the series 7-3 on aggregate goals with just over 45 minutes remaining.

