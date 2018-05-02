Roma Vs. Liverpool: Reds Score Bizarre Own Goal Off James Milner’s Face

Photo via Twitter/@FOXSoccer

James Milner is the king of UEFA Champions League assists, but surely this isn’t what he had in mind.

The Liverpool FC midfielder scored a comical own goal for AS Roma Wednesday in his team’s Champions League semifinal game. The Reds were leading 1-0 when defender Dejan Lovren booted his attempted clearance off Milner’s face into their own goal.

Not much Milner could've done on this one. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/3K2ZY8cXwe — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) May 2, 2018

Milner has set a Champions League record with nine assists this season. He won’t be credited with another after the own goal, but the internet is having a little fun with it anyway.

Pretty peeved it wasn’t Milner kicking the ball into Lovren’s head. For the assist. — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) May 2, 2018

Milner leading in #UCL assists just trying to add some goals …🤔 — Aly Wagner (@alywagner) May 2, 2018

Milner so good with the assists, he’s even assists Roma’s scoreline — ‏ً (@Naitology) May 2, 2018

Milner’s goal represented a ray of hope for Roma, but Liverpool regained the lead just nine minutes later on Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal.

The Reds lead the series 7-3 on aggregate goals with just over 45 minutes remaining.