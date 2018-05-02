Roma Vs. Liverpool: Reds Score Bizarre Own Goal Off James Milner’s Face

James Milner is the king of UEFA Champions League assists, but surely this isn’t what he had in mind.
The Liverpool FC midfielder scored a comical own goal for AS Roma Wednesday in his team’s Champions League semifinal game. The Reds were leading 1-0 when defender Dejan Lovren booted his attempted clearance off Milner’s face into their own goal.
Milner has set a Champions League record with nine assists this season. He won’t be credited with another after the own goal, but the internet is having a little fun with it anyway.
Milner’s goal represented a ray of hope for Roma, but Liverpool regained the lead just nine minutes later on Georginio Wijnaldum’s goal.
The Reds lead the series 7-3 on aggregate goals with just over 45 minutes remaining.
