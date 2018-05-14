Ronda Rousey Scheduled For Major Match At WWE ‘Money In The Bank’

Ronda Rousey has been involved in just one official match since joining WWE, but the former UFC champion already is receiving a title shot.

Nia Jax revealed Monday at the NBCUniversal upfronts in New York City’s Radio City Music Hall that she wanted to defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Rousey at next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view event, per WWE.com. Rousey wasted no time in accepting the challenge, setting the stage for a major match between “The Irresistable Force” and “The Baddest Woman on the Planet.”

This challenge came earlier than expected… but I was born ready…I’ll see you at #MITB, @NiaJaxWWE. https://t.co/DPy0sY5hPG — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) May 14, 2018

Rousey made her WWE debut at the Royal Rumble on Jan. 28. She participated in her first match at WrestleMania 34 on April 8, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag team match.

Rousey has made her presence felt on WWE television in recent weeks, serving as an enforcer of sorts. But Monday’s news regarding her June 18 match against Jax is somewhat surprising.

This marks Rousey’s first title shot since signing a full-time contract with WWE.