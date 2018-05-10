Roush Fenway Racing Announces Matt Kenseth’s 2018 Racing Schedule

Photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images

Matt Kenseth’s return to Roush Fenway Racing is upon us.

The 2003 Cup champion will make his return to the track this weekend at Kansas Motor Speedway in the KC Masterpiece 400, the team announced via press release. The race also marks the beginning of a partnership between Roush Fenway Racing and Wyndham Rewards who will be sponsoring the No. 6 Ford for seven races from May 12 through Nov. 18 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend,” Kenseth said, via release. “Kansas is one of my favorite race tracks, and I’m really excited to get in the No. 6 car for Jack. It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards on the car, an incredible brand with hotels that serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

The 46-year-old will split time in the No. 6 Ford with Trevor Bayne. Kenseth also will race in the Coca-Cola 600 and the June 10 race at Michigan International Speedway.

It will be the first time that Kenseth has gotten behind the wheel of The Blue Oval since the end of the 2012 season. And Kenseth is excited to be apart of his new team.

“Roush Fenway Racing has been on the upswing here the last couple years,” Kenseth said, via NASCAR.com. “The cars have shown some speed. The 17 (of Ricky Stenhouse Jr.) particularly has shown good speed more times than not. They don’t necessarily have all the finishes but they’ve certainly been showing pretty good speed at a lot of places.

“I’m optimistic for sure. The Fords are all running well so you know all that is there. Doug Yates has always done a spectacular job building engines and doing all that. You know all the pieces are there. I feel like they are heading in the right direction in a lot of different ways and I’m looking forward to hopefully being a part of that.”