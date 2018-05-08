Saints’ Mark Ingram Suspended Four Games By NFL For PED Violation

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New Orleans Saints are going to be without their 2017 leading rusher to begin the 2018 season.

The National Football League has suspended running back Mark Ingram for the first four games for violating the league’s performance enhancing drug policy, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ingram is coming off the best season of his career where he totaled 1,124 yards, rushed for 12 touchdowns and caught 58 passes, all of which were career highs.

The 28-year-old still will be able to participate in any offseason activities and the four preseason games the Saints play, but according to Rapoport, Ingram hasn’t been present around the team facility.

#Saints RB Mark Ingram hasn’t been around the facility during conditioning and he won’t be around for OTAs, source says. This is also why New Orleans hasn’t shopped him. The looming suspension, which has been hanging over him for several weeks. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 8, 2018

Ingram will be eligible to return to game action Oct. 8 against the Washington Redskins.