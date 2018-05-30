Saquon Barkley Pitches Aaron Judge To Ditch Baseball, Play For Giants

Photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Saquon Barkley is an extremely gifted running back. General manager? Not so much.

The New York Giants rookie back had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at Tuesday’s game between the New York Yankees and Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium. But aside from taking part in the pregame festivities, Barkley apparently tried to use his time in the Bronx to convince one Yankee star to switch sports.

Speaking with the media after throwing out the first pitch, Barkley gushed over Aaron Judge and expressed his desire for the slugger to take his talents to the Giants.

“Aaron Judge is huge,” Barkley said, per ForTheWin. “I’ve seen him on TV, but when I saw him in person, I was like, ‘You could play tight end or d-end, like easy, if you wanted to.’ I tried to pitch him to come to the Giants and join the squad, but I think he’s doing OK in baseball.”

All of Barkley’s sentiments are correct. At 6-foot-7 and 282 pounds, Judge boasts the largest frame in the big leagues. And it’s safe to say he’s doing OK in baseball, as manifested by his runner-up finish in the 2017 American League MVP vote.

“A” for effort, Saquon.