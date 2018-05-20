Scottie Pippen Explains Why LeBron James-Michael Jordan Debate Is ‘Unfair’

Photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images

The NBA and sports world has a fascination with the “greatest of all time” debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

But one NBA Hall of Famer and former teammate of His Airness doesn’t think it’s fair to compare King James to the original No. 23.

Scottie Pippen injected some much-needed tempered analysis into the Jordan vs. LeBron debate, noting that it’s “unfair” to compare the two all-time talents due to the era they played in, the difference in position and the load that James has been asked to carry for his teams over the years.

Scottie Pippen’s full quote on the comparison between Michael Jordan and LeBron James: “There’s really no comparison.” “In my mind Wilt Chamberlain is the greatest.” pic.twitter.com/5irc8k5Psp — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) May 18, 2018

Hit the nail on the head.

James has had a ridiculous season at age 33 and continues to assault the NBA record books with each passing game. What the Cleveland Cavaliers star has done in his 15 seasons is almost unparalleled. But to try and compare James and Jordan when there are so many differences in their careers might be a fool’s errand.

But that won’t stop the columns and TV debates from raging on, probably forever.