Shane Larkin Injury: Celtics Guard Progressing, But Won’t Play In Game 4

Shane Larkin appears close to returning, but don’t expect to see him on the court Monday night.

The Boston Celtics guard has been out since suffering a shoulder strain in the second round of the NBA playoffs. But ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens offered an encouraging update on Larkin.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Brad Stevens says Shane Larkin “had a great day yesterday,” but adds that Larkin definitely will not play tonight. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 21, 2018

Larkin, of course, isn’t exactly an X-factor in the Celtics’ series with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, the athletic backup guard has earned the trust of Stevens, who isn’t afraid to put him on the floor in key situations. Furthermore, Larkin’s absence means Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart both must play more minutes, as well as focus more on not getting into early foul trouble.

The C’s currently lead Cleveland 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.