Shane Larkin Injury: Celtics Guard Won’t Play In Game 5 Against Sixers

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

What else is new?

The Boston Celtics, as they’ve been virtually season, will be undermanned when they play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday in game 5 of their second-round NBA playoffs series. Shane Larkin will miss the game with a shoulder strain, and likely is out for the “foreseeable future,” the team announced.

Larkin suffered the injury after colliding with Joel Embiid early in Boston’s Game 4 loss Monday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport: Shane Larkin (shoulder sprain) is “very, very sore,” says Brad Stevens. “He’s out for tonight and the foreseeable future, but imaging suggested that surgery probably won’t be needed.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 9, 2018

Now, is Shane Larkin the key to the Celtics making a deep postseason run? No, of course not.

However, with Kyrie Irving out for the remainder of the season, Larkin has played an important role in spelling guards Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart, and his loss throws a wrench in Boston’s guard rotations. With Larkin out of the lineup, Rozier and Smart likely will play even bigger minutes, and both will have to do all they can to avoid getting into foul trouble.

Through 11 games this postseason, the 25-year-old Larkin is averaging 4.1 points in 15.2 minutes.