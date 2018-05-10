Shaq Pulls An Eric Bledsoe On Drew Bledsoe After Celtics’ Game 5 Win

Drew Bledsoe took his Boston Celtics fandom to another level Wednesday night, crashing the podium after the C’s defeated the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series to advance to the Eastern Conference finals.

After sitting down, the former New England Patriots quarterback took a quick jab at the NBA on TNT crew, saying he’s been following the Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal diet and therefore his jersey — a No. 12 Terry Rozier jersey, in this case — is a bit tighter than it was back in the day.

Well, Shaq wasn’t going to take the insult without firing back. So he asked, “Who was that?”

This, of course, is similar to the move Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe pulled on Rozier during Boston’s first-round playoff series against Milwaukee after Rozier accidentally referred to him as “Drew Bledsoe” during a postgame press conference.

A friendship between Drew Bledsoe and Rozier has evolved since Rozier’s initial mishap, with the Celtics breakout star even wearing an old No. 11 Patriots jersey to TD Garden before Game 1 against the Sixers.

As for Shaq throwing shade, he admitted later on Wednesday night’s broadcast that he was joking about not knowing Drew Bledsoe, as the crew dug up an old photo of the two together.

