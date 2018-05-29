Shea McClellin, Unlike Cassius Marsh, Enjoyed His Time With Patriots

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Days after Cassius Marsh blasted the Patriots, saying he “hated” his time with the team, another former New England edge defender is signing a different tune.

Linebacker Shea McClellin called his two years with the Patriots “awesome.”

“First year we won the Super Bowl, can’t complain about that,” McClellin told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “Just meeting all the guys in the locker room, that’s going to be the biggest thing I’m going to miss, that’s for sure. It’s a great locker room culture in New England. Everyone is so close there, it’s just something special. You can just tell because it transfers to the field.”

McClellin also tweeted about his tenure in New England.

Since I’ve been asked so much, yes my time in New England was fun! I had a absolute blast. Everyone has their own unique experience and it might not turn out the way they would like but for me it was special. pic.twitter.com/MLipiJApPn — Shea McClellin (@mcckshea) May 29, 2018

McClellin, who was released earlier this offseason after missing the 2017 season with a concussion, has taken a position coaching Idaho high school football, though he hasn’t completely closed the door on his NFL career.

McClellin played 14 regular season games with the Patriots in 2016, recording 23 tackles, one sack, two fumble recoveries and a blocked field goal. He played in three postseason games in 2016 with two tackles.

He spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.