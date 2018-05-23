Should Celtics Consider This Hypothetical Trade For Karl-Anthony Towns?

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports

There’s been no shortage of trade rumors and speculation surrounding the Boston Celtics this season.

While the Celtics already are built for the future, the basketball world seems to love the idea of the C’s making a blockbuster deal for a marquee talent. First it was Anthony Davis, then Kawhi Leonard, and now, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Rumors of a Towns trade first began to circulate after it was reported the star big man and the Minnesota Timberwolves “weren’t in a good place.” And of course, the Celtics have been identified as one of the most sensible landing spots for the 22-year-old.

In a column published for Bleacher Report on Tuesday, Zach Buckley came up with a hypothetical trade that would send Towns to Boston:

Celtics receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

Timberwolves receive: Jaylen Brown, 2019 first-round pick (top-one protected, via Sacramento Kings or Philadelphia 76ers), 2019 first-round pick (lottery protected, via Los Angeles Clippers)

This, obviously, is quite the haul. Brown has the potential to be an elite two-way player, while there’s a strong chance the Kings pick could convey into a top-5 selection. That said, it’s tough to ignore the heights the Celtics could reach with Towns in the mix.

Towns has averaged a double-double in each of his three NBA seasons, with career averages of 21.6 points per game to go along with 11.7 rebounds. Not to mention, he’s played a full 82-game slate in each campaign. The Kentucky product is not a top-tier defender, but he boasts rare offensive talent for a player of his size.

It’s also worth noting the contracts in play. Towns becomes a restricted free agent after next season and, of course, will be in position for a massive contract. Brown, on the other hand, won’t hit free agency until 2020 and would account for a lesser hit on the salary cap than Towns.

The Celtics would have a lethal lineup if they were to bring in Towns, but if it required swinging this hypothetical trade, it might not be worth parting ways with such strong assets.