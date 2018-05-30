Sixers’ Jerry Colangelo ‘Anxious’ About Son Bryan’s Reported Twitter Activity

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jerry Colangelo’s unwillingness to drag his son’s name through the mud shouldn’t surprise anyone.

The USA Basketball managing director and Philadelphia 76ers adviser told Bleacher Report’s Yaron Weitzman he’s taking a wait-and-see approach to the allegations his son Bryan, the Sixers president and general manager, operated five secret Twitter accounts in which he criticized the team’s players and coaches. As the Sixers begin their investigation into the allegations, Jerry Colangelo refuses to issue a firm statement until he learns the facts.

Spoke to Jerry Colangelo this morning: "I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of info as the day unfolds. I’m anxious to get down to the facts. Until the facts are on the table it would be inappropriate (for me to speak)." Said he's only had one brief convo with Bryan pic.twitter.com/0BXVTN5sds — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) May 30, 2018

Some predict Bryan Colangelo might lose his job over the brewing scandal, which The Ringer’s Ben Detric reported Tuesday night. If that happens, it’s easy to understand why Jerry Colangelo, the ex-owner of the Phoenix Suns and a four-time NBA Executive of the Year award winner, isn’t ready to weigh in on one of the NBA’s hottest topics.