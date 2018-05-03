Sixers’ JJ Redick Planned To Take GMAT During NBA Playoffs (Then This Happened)

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

JJ Redick probably doesn’t mind shelving his post-NBA career plans.

The Philadelphia 76ers guard revealed Wednesday on Bleacher Report’s “The Full 48 with Howard Beck” podcast he was planning to take the GMAT exam this offseason but canceled because his team reached the NBA playoffs. Redick said he signed up for the GMAT as the Sixers were languishing earlier this season, and signs of their impending turnaround weren’t visible.

“We were really bad in December up until Christmas, I think we lost 10 of 12 games during one stretch,” Redick told ‘The Full 48 with Howard Beck,’ per ESPN. “And I signed up to take the GMAT on April 21, which was the first Saturday after the regular season ended. Obviously I had to cancel that because I was in Miami for Game 4.”

The Sixers ended up winning 52 regular-season games and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

Redick scored 24 points for the Sixers on April 21, helping them earn a 106-102 win and a 3-1 first-round playoff series lead over the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia advanced to to the second round, where they currently trail the Boston Celtics 1-0. Game 2 will take place Thursday night at TD Garden.

Redick Still hasn’t taken the GMAT exam, which is helpful in gaining admission to a masters of business administration program. If he plans to do so in the coming years, he might want to sign up for a test that takes place after the NBA playoffs.