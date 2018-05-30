Sixers Launch Independent Investigation Into Bryan Colangelo Twitter Report

Photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Bryan Colangelo Twitter allegations are no laughing matter, according to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers have launched an independent investigation into The Ringer’s report that Colangelo secretly operated multiple Twitter accounts that divulged confidential team information and criticized current and former members of the organization.

Here’s Philly’s statement on The Ringer’s story, via The Athletic’s Derek Bodner:

“An online media outlet filed a story linking multiple social media accounts to 76ers President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo. The allegations are serious and we have commenced an independent investigation into the matter. We will report the results of that investigation as soon as it is concluded.”

Colangelo hasn’t publicly addressed the report, which uses a wealth of circumstantial evidence to connect the Sixers exec to several Twitter accounts that have defended Colangelo while ripping center Joel Embiid, ex-general manager Sam Hinkie and others. But Embiid claims Colangelo called him Tuesday night to deny the allegations.

If true, The Ringer’s report almost certainly would cost Colangelo his job and potentially have a further damaging effect on the organization.