Skating Legend Tony Hawk Nails 50 Tricks To Celebrate 50th Birthday

Tony Hawk still has got it.

The skateboarding legend turned 50 Saturday — Let that sink in. The guy who was nailing 900s at the X-Games in 1999 now is 50 years old. When he’s back in his element, however, Hawk hardly looks like a man who has been on this planet for half a century.

In honor of his birthday, Hawk and RIDE Channel collaborated to produce a video “The Birdman” stomping 50 of his signature tricks. The Results are, in a word, awesome.

Check this out:

What a legend.

Hawk probably still is the most famous skater on Earth. But as a recent awkward airplane interaction proved, not everyone is familiar with skateboarding’s greatest pioneer.