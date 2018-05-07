Skip Bayless Believes Jayson Tatum ‘Already Better’ Than Gordon Hayward

Skip Bayless has joined Jayson Tatum’s fan club with the boldest of pronouncements.

The “Undisputed” host said on Monday’s show that the Boston Celtics rookie forward already is better than teammate Gordon Hayward. Bayless made his claim amid Tatum’s run of five consecutive 20-plus point playoff games. The 20-year-old is the youngest player to accomplish the feat, bettering Kobe Bryant’s previous record by 211 days.

Tatum’s playoff excellence has convinced Bayless that Hayward will spend his Celtics career in his younger teammate’s shadow.

Hayward joined the Celtics last offseason as a big-money free agent, but the gruesome ankle injury he suffered on Opening Night ended his season and created an opportunity for Tatum to fill the void. Tatum’s consistent performances have earned rave reviews, with the likes of NBA legend Julius Erving and Celtics play-by-play announcer Mike Gorman praising his game this week.

But Bayless’ comparison to Hayward is bound to make headlines and give Celtics and NBA fans another topic to debate.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images