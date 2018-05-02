Skip Bayless Compares Terry Rozier To Nick Foles Amid Celtics’ Success

The city of Philadelphia knows all about a backup playing a key role in a championship victory, so perhaps the 76ers shouldn’t be surprised by Celtics point guard Terry Rozier dropping 29 points Monday night in Boston’s 117-101 win in Game 1 of the teams’ second-round NBA playoff series.

Backup quarterback Nick Foles, of course, led the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl title this past season after starting QB Carson Wentz went down with a season-ending injury. The Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in the big game 41-33.

With the Celtics returning the favor for their Boston sports brethren Monday, at least for a night, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but think back to the Eagles’ improbable run and compare Rozier to Foles. Rozier, after all, is seeing more minutes in the playoffs because starting point guard Kyrie Irving underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Terry Rozier is no more of a backup than Nick Foles was. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 1, 2018

Bayless didn’t limit his comparison to one harmless tweet, either. He further explained himself Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” while praising the Celtics’ effort without several star players, including Irving, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown.

"The scary thing about last night is the Celtics are down two All-Stars, Kyrie and Gordon Hayward, and they're down another potential future All-Star in Jaylen Brown … and they do that to the Sixers, while Joel Embiid is going for 31 and 13." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/DgUypKuXZJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 1, 2018

There’s no denying Rozier has been excellent this postseason, first against the Milwaukee Bucks, whom the Celtics defeated in seven games, and now against the 76ers. Even if Boston’s season doesn’t culminate with a championship — like the Eagles’ — the C’s future looks very bright.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports