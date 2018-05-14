Skip Bayless Had Field Day With LeBron James After No-Show Vs. Celtics

LeBron James has garnered widespread criticism for his performance in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Skip Bayless, of course, is among those leading the charge against the Cleveland Cavaliers star.

James amassed a (relatively) pedestrian 15 points, nine assists and seven rebounds in the Cavs’ 108-83 loss to the Celtics on Sunday. With that clunker fresh in mind, Bayles strolled up to the “Undisputed” desk Monday morning ready to unleash a bevy semi-coherent takes on co-host Shannon Sharpe.

First, Bayless compared James’ Game 1 mindset to an approach often seen this season by Los Angelers Lakers guard Lonzo Ball.

"LeBron James came out in full on Lonzo Ball mode … unplugged, disconnected, disengaged. Yesterday, LeBron was a sheep in wolves' clothing." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/jrqjYtccRo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 14, 2018

Then, the typically hyperbolic, emotional Bayless opted to bring stats into the discussion.

"For this entire playoff run so far, has anybody pointed out that LeBron James is shooting 26% from the three-point line? Is that good? Can you defend that?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/mpXkRiin1p — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 14, 2018

Finally, Bayless took a shot at The King’s overblown postgame display of photographic memory.

"LeBron is getting crazy runaway internet credit … LeBron's photographic memory. Well, he didn't photograph what he did wrong in that sequence, right?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/aDMeSOIcrj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 14, 2018

So, does James deserve criticism for how he played in Game 1? Of course he does.

The Cavs’ supporting cast often follows the lead and takes on the identity of its leader. James was listless throughout Sunday’s game, and as a result, Cleveland’s ancillary pieces turned in nondescript efforts as well.

Still, Monday’s anti-James narrative likely will shift if he puts up a monster performance Wednesday night in Game 2

