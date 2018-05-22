Skip Bayless ‘Sick And Tired’ Of Celtics, Calls Them ‘Boston Raptors’

Skip Bayless is all over the place.

The ever-opinionated and — routinely nonsensical — “Undisputed” co-host tore into the Boston Celtics on Tuesday for their performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. And that’s all well and good, as the Celtics played some ugly basketball in their losses in Game 3 and Game 4.

But Bayless, as he often does, went completely overboard in bashing the Celtics, who, lest we forget, are tied 2-2 in the conference finals despite not having Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward. Still, Bayless apparently believes the Celtics deserve to be compared to the Toronto Raptors, who got mercilessly swept by the Cavs in the second round.

“I’m getting sick and tired of the Boston Celtics,” Bayless lamented. “I’ve seen enough. They’re overrated. They got exposed in Game 3 and exposed in Game 4 for what they were. They were the 18th ranked offense in the entire NBA and that was with Kyrie Irving.

” … They just don’t have enough firepower. Cleveland now leads this series 2-2. … They are in control of this series, they’re going to win game 5, they’re going to win game 6 — It is ov-ah. (The Celtics) have been put back in their places.”

"I'm getting sick and tired of the Boston Celtics. I've seen enough. They're overrated. They got exposed in Game 3 and exposed in Game 4 for what they were. They were the 18th ranked offense in the entire NBA and that was with Kyrie Irving." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/AJw5Ro2PIo — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 22, 2018

As much as we’d like to point out the inherent lunacy in Bayless’ take, we’d rather let the words speak for themselves.

Instead, let’s wind back the clock to just a couple weeks ago, when Bayless was fawning over Boston after it trounced the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of their second-round series.

"The scary thing about last night is the Celtics are down two All-Stars, Kyrie and Gordon Hayward, and they're down another potential future All-Star in Jaylen Brown … and they do that to the Sixers, while Joel Embiid is going for 31 and 13." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/DgUypKuXZJ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 1, 2018

Now, let’s take a look at Bayless’ reaction to the Celtics victory over Philly in Game 3:

Oh, and let’s not forget how impressed Bayless was with the Celtics after their victory over the Cavs in Game 1, as well as how unimpressed he was with LeBron James:

"For this entire playoff run so far, has anybody pointed out that LeBron James is shooting 26% from the three-point line? Is that good? Can you defend that?" — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/mpXkRiin1p — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 14, 2018

So, to recap: Throughout the Celtics’ playoff run, Bayless has praised them for winning without Irving and Hayward, compared Terry Rozier to Irving and said Jayson Tatum already is better than Hayward. He also implied the best was yet to come with Boston after its Game 1 win over the Cavs, and lambasted James for allowing his team to leave TD Garden in an 0-2 hole.

Now, after two road losses (one competitive, one not,) Bayless is “sick and tired” of the Celtics, believes they’re “overrated” and comparable to the playoff-inept Raptors? Makes a ton of sense.

You keep doing you, Skip.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images