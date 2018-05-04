Skip Bayless Uses Donovan Mitchell’s Rise To Take Shot At Gordon Hayward

One of the most compelling storylines of the NBA postseason has been the sheer dominance of Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell.

The 21-year-old is one of the two big names circulating in the Rookie of the Year conversation, and he has proven to be one of the bright young talents in the game, especially in the playoffs.

That was further validated Wednesday night, as Mitchell threw down an insane dunk en route to 17 points as the Jazz evened their second-round NBA playoff series with the top-seeded Houston Rockets at one.

In short, Mitchell has been an unexpected ray of light for Utah after they lost Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics in free agency this past offseason.

And during his FOX Sports 1 talk show “Undisputed” on Thursday, Skip Bayless — who somehow made Hayward’s gruesome season-ending injury sustained in the season opener about LeBron James — took a shot at the C’s forward when describing Mitchell’s rise.

Take a look:

"Last year's Utah led by Gordon Hayward would have folded under that onslaught because he's not that guy … Donovan Mitchell is a star on the way to being a superstar." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/W9p8HBi0cg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) May 3, 2018

If you say so, Skip.

There’s no doubting how entertaining it has been to watch Mitchell, but Bayless may want to reel in the five-alarm takes about Hayward for now.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images