Sony Michel Motivated By Miscues, Embracing Patriots’ ‘Family Atmosphere’

Photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — During the positional portion of Thursday’s New England Patriots practice, rookie Sony Michel darted downfield, cut toward the sideline and hauled in a one-handed catch.

The impressive grab caught the attention of reporters in attendance, who, like Patriots fans, are intrigued to see how the first-round draft pick fares this season. But it didn’t earn Michel an atta-boy from running backs coach Ivan Fears. Quite the opposite, in fact.

As Michel jogged back to the line, he got an earful from Fears, who loudly informed the Georgia product that he’d made his cut too soon.

Welcome to the NFL, rook. You’re not in Athens anymore.

Michel gets it, though. And he appreciates the tough love.

“(Fears) giving me some type of coaching tip, that’s what’s helping me improve and move forward,” the 23-year-old said after practice, the Patriots’ fifth of organized team activities. “That’s why he’s my coach. I’ve got to listen to him. I’m excited to have him as my coach — coach Ivan Fears — because he’s going to do what’s best for this team and help me be the best player I can be.”

Thursday wasn’t a banner day for Michel, who racked up 1,227 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns in the SEC last season. In addition to his route mishap, he also fumbled during a ball security drill and later dropped a pass.

Hanging on to the ball this season will be of paramount importance for Michel, who struggled to do so early in his college career.

“Attention to detail is important in football, period,” Michel said. “Whatever you do, you want to focus on the little things and try to get better. You want to learn from things like that, and that’s what I try to do. I try to soak in information, soak in the coaching and just try to learn from that.”

Hiccups aside, Michel said he’s loved his time with the Patriots thus far, lauding what he called a “family atmosphere” that surrounds the team.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for me,” the 31st overall pick said. “I’m excited to be around a great group of guys, and you can tell the coaching is amazing. Guys play for each other. … Your teammates, it’s a family. People have each other’s backs, and I think that’s what we’re doing right now. We’re trying to just hold each other accountable, have each other’s backs and just push to get better every day.”