Spotlight Series Interview: Catherine D’Amato, The Greater Boston Food Bank

Hello, I’m Catherine D’Amato, President and CEO of The Greater Boston Food Bank. We work passionately to end hunger across Eastern Massachusetts by providing our neighbors in need with healthy food. We are so pleased to be working with Lexus for the third year of the Lexus Strike Out Hunger Program.

Most people are unaware of food insecurity. It’s an invisible ailment, but it exists in every city and town in America. In Eastern Massachusetts, one in 11 people is food insecure, which means they don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Many hardworking families just don’t earn enough to make ends meet. Even those who receive government assistance often run out of benefits before the end of the month. Children are at a greater risk of hunger than the overall population. In Eastern Massachusetts, one in nine children are food insecure.

Lexus’ commitment to ending hunger has made a huge impact in the community . For every Boston Red Sox strike out, Lexus donates $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank. Since the 2016 inception, Lexus has donated $147,100 and provided more than 437,000 healthy meals to those in need.

You can get involved not only by cheering on the Red Sox, but also by bringing a non-perishable item to your local Lexus Dealer in May and June. For every item you bring you’ll be entered to win a VIP Fenway experience. You can find your local Lexus dealer by visiting Lexus.com/Dealers.

Your support enables The Greater Boston Food Bank to distribute nutritious food to people struggling with hunger and help them lead healthy, active lives.

For more information about the Lexus Strike Out Hunger Program please visit NESN.com/Strike-Out-Hunger.