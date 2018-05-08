Stanley Cup’s Official Twitter Cleverly Jabs Penguins After Loss To Capitals

It’s time for the Pittsburgh Penguins to swallow their medicine.

The Capitals finally got over the hump Monday night, as Evgeny Kuznetsov buried an overtime winner in Game 6 of Washington’s second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Penguins to lift his team to its first Eastern Conference final appearance since 1998.

The Capitals’ 2-1 overtime win also denied Pittsburgh a shot at a championship three-peat, as Sidney Crosby’s club had won the previous two Stanley Cups — after knocking out Washington in the second round in both postseasons.

So, the official Twitter account of Lord Stanley’s trophy decided to chime in.

It's been a great two years @penguins but I think it's time we see other people. — The Stanley Cup (@StanleyCup) May 8, 2018

Sometimes it’s just best for both sides if you move on.

Washington, meanwhile, is just eight more wins away from finding true love for the first time. The Caps never have won the Cup in the 43-year history of their franchise and have advanced to the Stanley Cup Final just once, in 1998. The road to the Final runs through the Tampa Bay Lightning, who will take on Washington in the Eastern Conference finals.

