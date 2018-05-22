Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger Clarifies Comments Made About Mason Rudolph

Photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

Ben Roethlisberger never intended for his comments about Mason Rudolph to be mean.

So he claims.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback spoke to the media Tuesday and addressed questions about what he said pertaining to the Steelers drafting the Oklahoma State quarterback in the third round in this year’s NFL draft.

The 36-year-old said he didn’t understand how drafting a quarterback will help the team win now, but provided some clarity on his post-draft comments.

“I think people took some things I said into a context that I was going to be mean or rude or whatever. That’s not it at all. If you listen to the whole conversation, it was said in jest and laughing,” Roethlisberger said, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. “I’ve never been the type to be rude or mean to other quarterbacks. I’ve had a lot of quarterbacks come through here that are younger than me that I’ve tried to help any way that I can. So I’ll continue to do that.”

The two QB’s participated in OTA’s Tuesday and although the rookie didn’t ask the veteran any questions, Roethlisberger still lended some advice to the youngster about passes, saying sometimes a touch pass is better than launching the football down the field.

“I inputted my two cents,” he told Fowler. “I hope he’s OK with it.”

The Steelers currently are carrying four quarterbacks on their roster, but it is likely they will only bring three to their 53-man roster come the 2018 NFL season. With Rudolph expected to be one of those three, Roethlisberger will have plenty of time to offer plenty of information to the rookie.