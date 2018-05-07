Stephen A. Smith Apologizes To Celtics For Doubting Their Chances Vs. 76ers

The Boston Celtics are in the driver’s seat against the Philadelphia 76ers, with an opportunity to close things out Monday night at Wells Fargo Center in Game 4.

Not exactly a scenario many folks expected.

Many thought the Sixers would control the second-round NBA playoff series, but instead, it has been the Celtics winning one thriller after another to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was among those doubting the C’s, predicting them to fall to Philly in seven games. And while that still is possible, it is quite unlikely at this juncture. As such, a few Celtics apparently cornered Smith and gave him a hard time for doubting them, prompting the “First Take” co-host to issue an apology Monday morning.

Take a listen:

Of course, the Celtics have to finish the Sixers in order to completely prove Smith wrong, but smart of him to get ahead of things should the C’s seal the deal Monday in Philly.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images