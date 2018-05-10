Stephen A. Smith Delivers Playoff Message To Cavs On Behalf Of Celtics

It didn’t take long for the Boston Celtics to turn their attention to the Cleveland Cavaliers after eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers from the NBA playoffs.

Stephen A. Smith explained Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” that he caught up with several Celtics players after Boston defeated Philadelphia 114-112 on Wednesday night at TD Garden, and their message for the Cavs was simple: We’re not the Toronto Raptors.

.@stephenasmith has a message to deliver on behalf of the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/f0LT4CUyYI — First Take (@FirstTake) May 10, 2018

The Cavs swept the Raptors in their second-round playoff series to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference finals, where they’ll meet the Celtics, who knocked off the Sixers in five games. Cleveland will enter its showdown with Boston as the favorite, in large because LeBron James has been playing off the charts this postseason, but it’s obvious the feisty C’s have no intentions of just bowing to The King.

The winner of the Celtics-Cavs series will face the winner of the Golden State Warriors-Houston Rockets series in the NBA Finals. Buckle your seatbelt.

