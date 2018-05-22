Stephen A. Smith Still Likes Celtics Chances Vs. Cavs, Despite Game 4 Loss

Stephen A. Smith is convinced plenty of fight remains within the Boston Celtics.

The ESPN “First Take” host said Tuesday he believes the Celtics still maintain the advantage over the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite losing 111-102 in Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals to even the series at 2-2. The Celtics’ refusal to quit after one quarter in the face of a 16-point deficit suggests they’ll return to form on home court, where they’ll play Game 5 on Wednesday and Game 7 on Sunday (if necessary).

“The fact that they came back and played competitively (in Game 4), I look at them and say ‘alright, if they go back and they play in Boston the way they play in Boston, you’ve got Games 5 and 7 at Boston Garden,” Smith said. “Because they’re not going to lose if they play the way we’ve seen them play at home. … Everything has to fall in line in order for Cleveland to win.”

Nevertheless, Smith still contends the Cavs will win the series, although they’ll have to do so by overcoming the odds he seems to have set.

