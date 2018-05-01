Stephen A. Smith Tears Into Sixers For Game 1 Performance Vs. Celtics

As you might expect, Stephen A. Smith wasn’t happy with how the Philadelphia 76ers performed in their Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The Sixers kicked off the second-round series with an uninspiring 117-101 defeat at TD Garden. The following morning, Smith, a former writer at the Philadelphia Enquirer, tore into Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Co. during Tuesday’s episode of “First Take.”

“It was an unacceptable performance,” Smith said. ” … There’s no Kyrie Irving, there’s no Gordon Hayward, and on top of it all, Jaylen Brown couldn’t even play last night. Knowing that (the Celtics) were handicapped, for (the Sixers) to go out there and stink up the joint defensively — where Terry Rozier looks like the second coming of Kyrie, where Al Horford is making shots all over the place, and Jayson Tatum, you know, looking like a Rookie of the Year dude — it is an inexcusable performance by the Philadelphia 76ers.

“No matter how rusty you were, that explains your offense — it doesn’t explain the indifference or the lack of effort that they displayed defensively.”

Credit to Smith for not going off the rails and screaming, for once.

He later added that the Celtics are the Sixers’ “kryptonite” in the second-round series.

It’s probably unwise to read too much into Philly’s lackluster Game 1 effort, though.

While often overstated, rust is a legitimate factor when a team has nearly a week off in between games. Furthermore, the Sixers are unlikely to continue to shoot as poorly as they did Monday — 19.2 percent from 3-point range — and the Celtics probably will regress a bit after shooting the lights out in Game 1.

Still, the first installment of the best-of-seven series offered enough proof that the undermanned C’s won’t just lay down and get steamrolled by Philly.

