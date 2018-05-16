Stephen A. Smith Torches ‘Absolute Disgrace’ Cavs After Game 2 Loss To Celtics

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers came out firing in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night.

James tallied 21 points in the first quarter and the Cavs led by seven at halftime, but the Celtics blew by Cleveland in the second half to win 107-94 and take a 2-0 series lead. Boston outscored the Cavs 36-22 in the third quarter, as Cleveland put forth an abysmal defensive effort in what was tantamount to a must-win game.

After the C’s win, ESPN commentator and human blowtorch Stephen A. Smith went on “SportsCenter” and absoltely destroyed the Cavs, calling their performance an “absolute disgrace” and blasting the second half play of James.

Ouch.

While a bit over the top, Smith does have a point. There’s no reason for a team to come out of the locker room up seven and show little effort defensively while getting outworked for the final 24 minutes.

While the Cavs are in an 0-2 hole, James said he wouldn’t “lose sleep over” the loss. But as Smith pointed out, Cleveland better figure it out quick or the Celtics might get the brooms out on their way to the NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images