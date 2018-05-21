Stephen Curry’s Mom Scolds Warriors Star For Vulgar ‘My House’ Outburst

Stephen Curry’s mother raised him better than this.

Sonya Curry reprimanded the Golden State Warriors guard Sunday night for his profane outburst during his team’s 126-85 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

TNT cameras recorded Curry reacting to a shot he made in the third quarter by shouting “this is my f—ing house” while pointing at the Oracle Arena floor.

Curry, 30, attempted to explain his vulgar language after the game but then admitted his mother already had chastised him.

“I blacked out,” Curry said, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes. “She already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back. She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.”

Curry scored 18 of his game-high 35 points during that pivotal third quarter, and his overall performance represented his breakout game in the postseason. Although some understand Curry’s loss of control, he won’t challenge his mother on this point.

“She’s right,” he said. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

The Warriors’ win gave them a 2-1 series lead over the Rockets entering Tuesday’s Game 4.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images