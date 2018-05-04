Steven Stamkos Discusses What Lightning Expect From Bruins In Game 4

The Tampa Bay Lightning are somewhat familiar with the position the Boston Bruins are in at the moment.

The two sides are set to compete in Game 4 of their best-of-seven second-round Stanley Cup playoff series Friday night, with the Bolts holding a 2-1 series lead. Boston claimed Game 1, but on their home ice, Tampa rallied back in Game 2 to even the series.

With the Lightning claiming the first game at TD Garden with a 4-1 victory in Game 3, they are well aware that the Bruins are going to come out strong to try to defend their home ice.

To hear from Lightning star Steven Stamkos on preparing for Game 4, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images