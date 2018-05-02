Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov Have Been Quiet In Series Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins’ second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Tampa Bay Lightning is knotted at one after two games, and that’s due in large part to the poor play of two of Tampa’s best players.

Lightning stars Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov have been held in check by the Bruins so far, as the talented duo has tallied just seven shots and zero points through the first two games of the series.

To hear more about Stamkos and Kucherov, check out the “Bruins Face-Off Live” video above, presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images