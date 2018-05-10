Steven Wright Will Be Used In Red Sox Bullpen After Rehab Stint Complete

Steven Wright will return to the Boston Red Sox roster as a relief pitcher.

The knuckleballer, who hasn’t pitched with the big-league club since the 2017 season, has been rehabbing in Triple-A Pawtucket while he serves a 15-game suspension.

Sox skipper Alex Cora confirmed they’d use Wright out of the bullpen, and not as a starter, after he’s eligible to be activated, which is May 14.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Tim Wakefield and Steve Lyons had varying opinions on the matter, with Wakefield, a former Boston knuckler, saying it will be good to have him out of the pen in order to mix up the velocity of pitches, while Lyons liked him as a starter.

One thing the two can agree on is the effect a knuckleball pitcher has on the batters.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images