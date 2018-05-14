Supreme Court Lifts Sports Betting Ban: Sports Leagues React To Ruling

Photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images

Sports leagues are speaking out now that the games apparently have changed in the United States.

The four major U.S. pro sports leagues plus the NCAA, NASCAR and IndyCar were among the athletic organizations which reacted to the to the U.S. Supreme Court’s lifting of the federal ban on sports gambling. Monday’s historic ruling paves the way for states to allow legalized gambling on sports, and the public is keen to learn what effect increased betting will have on their favorite sports. Most of the leagues stressed business will continue as usual and they’ll keep an eye out for future changes.

The NFL in its statement called on Congress to create a national framework for legalized sports gambling.

Here the full NFL statement on today’s sports gambling development from the Supreme Court, via @NFLprguy pic.twitter.com/anWHybY0Sa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 14, 2018

The NBA issued a similar demand for Congressional direction.

Here is a statement from @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Today's Supreme Court Decision on sports betting: pic.twitter.com/jt7h9UBs6Q — Liz Mullen (@SBJLizMullen) May 14, 2018

Like the NFL and NBA, Major League Baseball stressed its intention to protect the integrity of its competition amid potentially widespread sports gambling.

NEW: MLB responds to Supreme Court decision on sports betting: “Today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court will have profound effects on Major League Baseball…Our most important priority is protecting the integrity of our games." https://t.co/PdvyDsW1EL pic.twitter.com/x1Mc1QsWi5 — ABC News (@ABC) May 14, 2018

The NHL recognizes the Supreme Court ruling might change the landscape of sports in this country.

Statement from the NHL after the Supreme Court decision on sports betting: pic.twitter.com/0uLwkXAQuW — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) May 14, 2018

NASCAR reiterated the “continue to monitor” approach to the court’s decision.

NASCAR on today's Supreme Court ruling that allows states to legalize sports gambling: “We are aware of the Supreme Court’s decision on PASPA and will continue to monitor what the ruling will mean for individual states and our sport.” — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverAW) May 14, 2018

The NCAA will adjust its gambling policies to reflect the new legal framework.